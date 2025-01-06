Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4400; (P) 1.4432; (R1) 1.4481; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 1.4466. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.4304 support holds. Break of 1.4466 will resume larger up trend to 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. However, firm break of 1.4304 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.