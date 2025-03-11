USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4370; (P) 1.4422; (R1) 1.4490; More…

USD/CAD’s current upside acceleration argues that rise from 1.4150 is already the second leg of the corrective pattern 1.4791 high. Break of 1.4541 will target 100% projection of 1.4150 to 1.4541 from 1.4238 at 1.4629 and above. But for now, strong resistance is expected from 1.4791 to limit upside to bring the third leg. Meanwhile, below 1.4392 will turn bias to the downside for 1.4238 support.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is tentatively seen as resuming with prior breach of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3976 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.