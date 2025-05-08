Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3789; (P) 1.3814; (R1) 1.3864; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is neutral for the moment. Considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.3903 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.3749, ahead of 1.3727 fibonacci level. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.4150 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3749 at 1.4147).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.