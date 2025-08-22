Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3882; (P) 1.3897; (R1) 1.3926; More…

USD/CAD’s rally continues today and intraday bias remains on the upside. Corrective rebound from 1.3538 should now target 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017). Strong resistance should be seen there to complete the corrective bounce. On the downside, below 1.3872 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.