Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3744; (P) 1.3783; (R1) 1.3810; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside for the moment. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.3538 to 1.4139 at 1.3768 will extend the fall from 1.4391 towards 1.3538 low. On the upside, above 1.3870 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.4791 is developing into a deeper, larger scale correction. In the less bearish case, it’s just correcting the rise from 1.2005 (2021 low). But even so, break of 1.3538 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.4139 resistance holds, in case of rebound.