USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD edged lower to 1.3728 last week but recovered after drawing support from 61.8% retracement of 1.3538 to 1.4139 at 1.3768. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, sustained trading below 1.3768 will argue that whole decline form 1.4791 might be ready to resume, and bring retest of 1.3538 low next. However, break of 1.3870 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.4791 is developing into a deeper, larger scale correction. In the less bearish case, it’s just correcting the rise from 1.2005 (2021 low). But even so, break of 1.3538 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.4139 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

In the long term picture, rising 55 M EMA (now at 1.3567) remains intact. Thus, up trend from 0.9056 (2007 low) should still be in progress. However, considering bearish divergence condition M MACD, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will argue that the up trend has completed with five waves up to 1.4791, and turn medium term outlook bearish for correction to 38.2% retracement of 0.9056 to 1.4791 at 1.2600.