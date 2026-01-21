Wed, Jan 21, 2026 15:13 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

    USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3808; (P) 1.3844; (R1) 1.3873; More

    Immediate focus in on 1.3789 support as USD/CAD’s fall from 1.3927 accelerates lower. Firm break there will argue that rebound from 1.3641 has completed. Deeper decline should be seen back to 1.3538/3641 support zone. ON the upside, above 1.3927 will resume the rebound towards 1.4139 resistance. Overall price actions from 1.3538 are seen as a consolidation to the fall from 1.4791, and might still extend.

    In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, and break of 1.3538 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral until there are signs that the correction has completed.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.