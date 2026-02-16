Mon, Feb 16, 2026 13:36 GMT
    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3595; (P) 1.3617; (R1) 1.3639; More

    Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment, and consolidations pattern from 1.3480 could extend further. While stronger rebound cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 55 D EMA (now at 1.3747) to complete the pattern. On the downside, firm break of 1.3480 will resume larger down trend from 1.4791 to 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365.

    In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best, until there are signs that the correction has completed, or that a bearish trend reversal is confirmed.

