Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3614; (P) 1.3627; (R1) 1.3651; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral and more consolidations would be seen above 1.3480. While stronger rebound cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 55 D EMA (now at 1.3744) to complete the pattern. On the downside, firm break of 1.3480 will resume larger down trend from 1.4791 to 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best, until there are signs that the correction has completed, or that a bearish trend reversal is confirmed.