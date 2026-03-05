Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3613; (P) 1.3657; (R1) 1.3686; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment, and outlook is unchanged. Strong resistance is still expected from 55 D EMA (now at 1.3721) to limit upside to complete the consolidation pattern from 1.3480. Below 1.3624 minor support will bring retest of 1.3480 low first. However, decisive break of 55 D EMA will bring stronger rebound to 1.3927 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best, until there are signs that the correction has completed, or that a bearish trend reversal is confirmed.