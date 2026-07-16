USD/CAD’s fall from 1.4247 is seen as a correction to rally from 1.3480. Downside should be contained by 1.3965 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3480 to 1.4247 at 1.3954 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.4159 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.4247 high. Firm break there will target 61.8% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 1.4290.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 1.4791 has completed as a three wave correction to 1.3480. It’s still early to judge if rise from there a corrective bounce, or resumption of the larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). But in either case, retest of 1.4791 high should be seen next.