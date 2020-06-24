Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9415; (P) 0.9454; (R1) 0.9489; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for 0.9376 support. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.9901. Next downside target will be 100% projection of 0.9901 to 0.9502 from 0.9736 at 0.9337. On the upside, though, above 0.9493 minor resistance will argue that fall from 0.9554 is just a pull back and has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9554 and above to resume the rebound from 0.9376.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Break of 0.9901 will extend the rebound from 0.9181 through 1.0023 resistance. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some more time.