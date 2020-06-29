Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9467; (P) 0.9484; (R1) 0.9499; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, below 0.9420 minor support will bring retest of 0.9376 low. Break will resume the whole decline form 0.9901 and target 100% projection of 0.9901 to 0.9502 from 0.9736 at 0.9337. On the upside, firm break of 0.9554 will resume the rebound from 0.9376 instead. In this case, further rally would be seen to 55 day EMA (now at 0.9593).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Break of 0.9901 will extend the rebound from 0.9181 through 1.0023 resistance. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some more time.