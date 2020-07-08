Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9406; (P) 0.9429; (R1) 0.9450; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as further decline is expected with 0.9470 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.9376 will resume the whole decline from 0.9901 to 100% projection of 0.9901 to 0.9502 from 0.9736 at 0.9337. On the upside, above 0.9470 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for 0.9554 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Break of 0.9901 will extend the rebound from 0.9181 through 1.0023 resistance. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some more time.