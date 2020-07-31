Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9070; (P) 0.9111; (R1) 0.9133; More…

At this point, further fall could still be seen in USD/CHF with 0.9151 minor resistance intact. Current decline might target 161.8% projection of 0.9736 to 0.9376 from 0.9467 at 0.8885. On the upside, above 0.9151 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidation first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). Current development suggests that such pattern is still extending. Sustain trading below 100% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.9081 will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 0.8639. On the upside, break of 0.9362 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming.