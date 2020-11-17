Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9098; (P) 0.9125; (R1) 0.9152; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the downside with break of 0.9097 minor support. Retest of 0.8982 low should be seen. Firm break there will resume later down trend. On the upside, break of 0.9207 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bullish reversal. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of another rebound.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. On resumption, next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. Nevertheless, strong break of 0.9304 resistance will be an early sign of trend reversal and turn focus back to 0.9901 key resistance for confirmation.