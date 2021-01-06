<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8768; (P) 0.8792; (R1) 0.8809; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for 61.8% projection of 0.9901 to 0.8998 from 0.9304 at 0.8746. Decisive break there will pave the way to long term projection level at 0.8639. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8918 resistance holds, even in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9304 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.