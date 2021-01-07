<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8755; (P) 0.8788; (R1) 0.8819; More….

A temporary low is formed at 0.8756 with today’s recovery, just ahead of 61.8% projection of 0.9901 to 0.8998 from 0.9304 at 0.8746. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further fall is expected as long as 0.8918 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8756 will extend the down trend to long term projection level at 0.8639. However, sustained break of 0.8918 will indicate short term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9304 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.