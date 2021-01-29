<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8864; (P) 0.8892; (R1) 0.8913; More….

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8925 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 0.8756. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9193. Though, break of 0.8821 minor support will retain near term bearishness. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 0.8756 low next.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.