Mon, Feb 08, 2021 @ 19:01 GMT
Home Technical Outlook USDCHF Outlook USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8971; (P) 0.9009; (R1) 0.9028; More….

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 0.9044 temporary top, and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8925 support holds. Break of 0.9044 will extend the rebound, as a correction to whole fall from 0.9901, and target 38.2% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9193.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.