<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8897; (P) 0.8919; (R1) 0.8940; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral first and outlook is unchanged. Corrective rise from 0.8756 should have completed with three waves up to 0.9044. Break of 0.8889 will target 0.8837 support and then 0.8756 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.8967 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside, and could extend the corrective rise from 0.8756 through 0.9044.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.