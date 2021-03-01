<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9042; (P) 0.9072; (R1) 0.9117; More….

USD/CHF’s rally accelerates to as high as 0.9143 so far today, and intraday bias remains on the upside. Current rise from 0.8756 is in progress for 100% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9044 from 0.8869 at 0.9127 next. Break there will target 0.9181 support turned resistance next. On the downside, break of 0.9069 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.