Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9200; (P) 0.9255; (R1) 0.9288; More….

Focus is now immediately on 0.9374 resistance in USD/CHF, firm break there will resume larger rise from 0.8756. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464. Rejection by 0.9374 will bring another fall to extend the consolidation. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.8869 to 0.9374 at 0.9181 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.0237 should have completed at 0.8756, on bullish condition in daily and weekly MACD. Current rally from 0.8756 should target 0.9901 resistance first. Break there will target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone in the medium term. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9044 resistance turned support holds.