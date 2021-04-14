<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9183; (P) 0.9222; (R1) 0.9245; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral for the moment. Focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 0.8756 to 0.9471 at 0.9198. We’re still looking for support from here to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9258 will turn bias to the upside for retesting 0.9471. However, sustained break of 0.9198 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.9029.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.0237 should have completed at 0.8756, on bullish convergence condition in daily and weekly MACD. Current rally from 0.8756 should target 0.9901 resistance first. Break there will target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone in the medium term. However, sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 0.9192) will revive medium term bearishness for down trend extension through 0.8756 at a later stage.