Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8964; (P) 0.8986; (R1) 0.9006; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as sideway trading continues above 0.8925. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9052 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8925 will resume the fall from 0.9471 to retest 0.8756 low. However, firm break of 0.9052 resistance will now confirm short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464 argues that rebound from 0.8756 was probably just a corrective move. That is, larger down trend from 1.0237 might be still in progress. Medium term bearish is also affirmed as the pair is now far below falling 55 week EMA. Firm break of 0.8756 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.0237 to 0.8756 from 0.9471 at 0.8556 next.