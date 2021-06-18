<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9107; (P) 0.9147; (R1) 0.9219; More….

USD/CHF’s rally from 0.8925 short term bottom is still in progress. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262 next. On the downside, below 0.9131 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral, and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464 argues that rebound from 0.8756 was probably just a corrective move. That is, larger down trend from 1.0237 might be still in progress. Medium term bearish is also affirmed as the pair is now below falling 55 week EMA. Firm break of 0.8756 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.0237 to 0.8756 from 0.9471 at 0.8556 next.