Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9190; (P) 0.9212; (R1) 0.9233; More….

USD/CHF’s break of 0.9237 suggests resumption of rise from 0.8925. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.9471 resistance. On the downside, however, break of 0.9141 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 0.8925 low instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is currently neutral with focus on 0.9471 resistance. Sustained break there will indicate completion of whole decline from 1.0342 (2016 high). Medium term outlook will be turned bullish for a test on 1.0342 high. But, rejection by 0.9471 again will revive bearishness for another fall through 0.8756 low.