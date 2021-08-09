<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9092; (P) 0.9124; (R1) 0.9183; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the upside at this point. Corrective fall from 0.9273 should have completed with three waves down to 0.9017. Further rally would be seen to retest 0.9273 first. Break there will resume rise from 0.8925 to 100% projection of 0.8925 to 0.9273 from 0.9017 at 0.9365. On the downside, below 0.9128 minor support will mixed up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9183) retains medium term bearish in USD/CHF. Break of 0.8925 support should resume the whole decline form 1.0342 (2016 high) through 0.8756 low. However, break of 0.9273 resistance and sustained trading above 55 week EMA will be an early sign of bullish trend reversal. Focus will then turn to 0.9471 resistance for confirmation.