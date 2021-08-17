Tue, Aug 17, 2021 @ 07:59 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9123; (P) 0.9181; (R1) 0.9211; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains mildly on the downside, as fall from 0.9241 would target 0.9017 support. Break there will likely resume the decline from 0.9471 through 0.8925 low. On the upside, above 0.9162 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turns intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9184) retains medium term bearish in USD/CHF. Break of 0.8925 support should resume the whole decline form 1.0342 (2016 high) through 0.8756 low. However, break of 0.9273 resistance and sustained trading above 55 week EMA will be an early sign of bullish trend reversal. Focus will then turn to 0.9471 resistance for confirmation.

