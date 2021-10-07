<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9261; (P) 0.9285; (R1) 0.9297; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as range trading continues. As long as 0.9214 support holds, further rally is in favor. On the upside, break of 0.9367 will resume the rise from 0.8925 to 0.9471 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.9214 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9017 support again.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the strong rally above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9188) now tilts favor to the case of bullish trend reversal. That is, decline from 1.3042 (2016 high) is probably completed at 0.8756 already. Sustained break of 0.9471 resistance should confirm this case and pave the way to retest 1.0342 ahead. However, rejection by 0.9471 will mix up the outlook again and retain some medium term bearishness.