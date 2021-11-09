<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9117; (P) 0.9137; (R1) 0.9156; More….

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 0.9084 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9174 resistance holds. Break of 0.9084 will resume the fall from 0.9367 to 0.9017 support, and then 0.8925. On the upside, however, break of 0.9174 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, the corrective structure of the rebound from 0.8925 argues that fall from 0.9471 is not complete yet. It could either be the second leg of pattern from 0.8756 (2021 low), or resuming larger down trend from 1.0237 (2018 high). We’d pay attention to the downside momentum and assess the odds later. But for now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds.