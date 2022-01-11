<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9214; (P) 0.9244; (R1) 0.9303; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside, as rise from 0.9101 is in progress for 0.9293 resistance. As noted before, with 0.9084 support intact, choppy rise from 0.8925 could still extend higher. Break of 0.9293 should target 0.9372 resistance and above. On the downside, break of 0.9199 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the corrective structure of the rebound from 0.8925 argues that fall from 0.9471 is not complete yet. It could either be the second leg of pattern from 0.8756 (2021 low), or resuming larger down trend from 1.0237 (2018 high). We’d pay attention to the downside momentum and assess the odds later. But for now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds.