Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9172; (P) 0.9197; (R1) 0.9215; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains mildly on the downside and deeper fall would be seen to 0.9090 support. Firm break there will argue that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and turn near term outlook bearish. Nevertheless, above 0.9250 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9341, and then 0.9372 instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.