Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9221; (P) 0.9259; (R1) 0.9291; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at this point. Further rise will remain mildly in favor as long as 0.9090 support holds. break of 0.9372 will resume the choppy rally from 0.8925 to 0.9471 high. However, break of 0.9090 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8925 support instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.