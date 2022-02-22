<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9132; (P) 0.9176; (R1) 0.9203; More….

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside as fall form 0.9341 is in progress for 0.9090 near term support. Firm break there will argue that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed and bring deeper decline to this support. Nevertheless, above 0.9217 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again, and retain some mild near term bullish flavor.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.