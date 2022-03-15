<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9343; (P) 0.9365; (R1) 0.9409; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside at this point. Current rally should target 0.9471 resistance first. Break there will resume whole rally from 0.8756 to 61.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9090 at 0.9532. On the downside, break of 0.9318 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that whole down trend form 1.0342 (2016 high), has completed with waves down to 0.8756. A medium term up trend should be set up to target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone.