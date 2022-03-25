<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9283; (P) 0.9314; (R1) 0.9333; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside as fall from 0.9459 is in progress. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (0.9255) will target 0.9149 structural support. On the upside, break of 0.9374 minor resistance will flip bias back to the upside for 0.9459 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that whole down trend form 1.0342 (2016 high), has completed with waves down to 0.8756. A medium term up trend should be set up to target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone.