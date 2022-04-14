<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9322; (P) 0.9340; (R1) 0.9365; More….

USD/CHF’s strong rally and break of 0.9380 resistance suggests that correction from 0.9459 has completed with three waves down to 0.9193. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.9459 resistance first. Break there should resume larger rise from 0.8756 to 61.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9591. For now, further rise will remain in favor as long as 0.9258 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that whole down trend form 1.0342 (2016 high), has completed with waves down to 0.8756. A medium term up trend should be set up to target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone.