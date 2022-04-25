<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9534; (P) 0.9564; (R1) 0.9599; More….

Outlook in USD/CHF is unchanged and intraday bias stays on the upside. Sustained break of 0.9591 medium term projection level will pave the way to next at 0.9864. On the downside, break of 0.9453 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) could have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9591 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.9864. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9193 support holds.