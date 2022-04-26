<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9564; (P) 0.9580; (R1) 0.9614; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the upside for the moment. Sustained break of 0.9591 medium term projection level will pave the way to next at 0.9864. On the downside, break of 0.9542 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral to bring consolidations. But downside of retreat should be contained above 0.9372 resistance turned support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) could have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9591 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.9864. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9193 support holds.