Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9635; (P) 0.9669; (R1) 0.9722; More….

USD/CHF’s rally continues today and intraday bias remains on the upside. Current up trend should target next medium term projection level at 0.9864. On the downside, below 0.9669 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But downside of retreat should be contained above 0.9459 resistance turned support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 100% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9864. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9459 resistance turned support holds.