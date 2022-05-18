<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9896; (P) 0.9963; (R1) 1.0006; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at this point and outlook is unchanged. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 0.9871 support will indicate short term topping at 1.0063. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.9193 to 1.0063 at 0.9731. On the upside, above 1.0063 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 1.0306, which is close to 1.0342 (2016 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9459 resistance turned support holds.