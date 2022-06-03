<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9556; (P) 0.9597; (R1) 0.9621; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Strong support is expected from 61.8% retracement of 0.9193 to 1.0063 at 0.9525 to complete the pull back from 1.0063. On the upside, above 0.9763 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.0063 high. However, sustained break of 0.9525 will bring deeper decline to 0.9193 support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 1.0237/0342 resistance zone. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds. However, sustained break of 0.9471 will extend long term range trading with another falling leg.