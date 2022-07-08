<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9699; (P) 0.9724; (R1) 0.9766; More…

USD/CHF’s break of 0.9731 resistance now suggests that consolidation pattern from 1.0063 has completed with three waves down to 0.9493. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retest 1.0063 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, below 0.9670 minor support will dampen the bullish view and turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 1.0237/0342 resistance zone. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds. However, sustained break of 0.9471 will extend long term range trading with another falling leg.