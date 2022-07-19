<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9740; (P) 0.9765; (R1) 0.9799; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 0.9884 is seen as a falling leg of the consolidation from 1.0063. Deeper decline would be seen to 55 day EMA (now at 0.9682). Firm break there will target 0.9493 support again. On the upside, above 0.9884 will resume the rebound to retest 1.0063 high.

In the bigger picture, medium term up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Next target is 1.0342 (2016 high). Sustained break there will resume long term up trend from 0.7065 (2011 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds.