Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9619; (P) 0.9640; (R1) 0.9667; More…

Further decline is in favor in USD/CHF with 0.9738 minor resistance intact. Fall from 0.9884 is seen as a falling leg of the consolidation from 1.0063. Deeper decline would be seen to 0.9493 support. On the upside, though, above 0.9738 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9884 resistance.

In the bigger picture, medium term up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 1.0342 (2016 high). Sustained break there will resume long term up trend from 0.7065 (2011 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds.