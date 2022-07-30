USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF dropped further to as low as 0.9500 last week. Further fall cannot be ruled out. But price actions from 1.0063 high are still viewed as a consolidation pattern. Hence, strong support should be seen from 0.9471 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9598 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for recovery towards 55 day EMA (now at 0.9663) and above. However, sustained break of 0.9471 will carry larger bearish implication and target 0.9193 support next.

In the bigger picture, medium term up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 1.0342 (2016 high). Sustained break there will resume long term up trend from 0.7065 (2011 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds. However, firm break of 0.9471 will raise the chance that such up trend is over.

In the long term picture, current development argues that the correction from 1.0342 (2016 high) has completed at 0.8756 (2020 low) already. Rise from 0.7065 (2011 low) might be ready to resume. Firm break of 1.0342 will confirm and target 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 (2000 high) to 0.7065 at 1.1359. However, sustained break of 0.9471 resistance turned support will argue that long term sideway trading from 1.0342 is still extending.