<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9553; (P) 0.9602; (R1) 0.9665; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, break of 0.9650, and sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.9647) will raise the chance that corrective pattern from 1.0063 has completed. Further rally should then be seen to 0.9884 resistance next. However, decisive break of 0.9471 support will carry larger bearish implication.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 1.0342 (2016 high). Sustained break there will resume long term up trend from 0.7065 (2011 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds. However, firm break of 0.9471 will raise the chance that such up trend is over.