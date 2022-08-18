Thu, Aug 18, 2022 @ 16:53 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9461; (P) 0.9488; (R1) 0.9522; More

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral first. Recovery from 0.9369 should be limited well below 0.9648 resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, break of 0.9369 will resume larger decline from 1.0063 towards 0.9149 support next. However, firm break of 0.9648 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9884 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, break of 0.9471 support turned resistance argues that medium term up trend from 0.8756 has completed with three waves up to 1.0063. Long term sideway pattern might have started another falling leg. Deeper decline would now be in favor as long as 0.9648 resistance holds, to 0.9149 structural support. Sustained break there could pave the way back to 0.8756.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.