Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9461; (P) 0.9488; (R1) 0.9522; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral first. Recovery from 0.9369 should be limited well below 0.9648 resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, break of 0.9369 will resume larger decline from 1.0063 towards 0.9149 support next. However, firm break of 0.9648 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9884 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, break of 0.9471 support turned resistance argues that medium term up trend from 0.8756 has completed with three waves up to 1.0063. Long term sideway pattern might have started another falling leg. Deeper decline would now be in favor as long as 0.9648 resistance holds, to 0.9149 structural support. Sustained break there could pave the way back to 0.8756.