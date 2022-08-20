USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.9369 extended higher last week. Initial bias stays mildly on the upside for 0.9648 resistance first. Firm break there will bring stronger rally back to 0.9884 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.9496 minor support will revive near term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9369 low.

In the bigger picture, while 0.9471 support (2021 high) was breached, there was no follow through selling. Outlook is mixed for now. On the upside, firm break of 0.9648 resistance will revive the case that price actions from 1.0063 are just a corrective pattern, and the larger up trend is no over yet. However, another fall through 0.9369 will affirm the case that medium term up trend from 0.8756 has completed with three waves up to 1.0063.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, outlook is mixed with deeper than expected fall from 1.0063, but some support seen from 55 week EMA (now at 0.9433). Overall, though, USD/CHF is seen as in sideway pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). Range trading should continue until further development.